Oregon Changes To Aggravated Murder Sentencing, Impacts Serial Killer Case

Apr 7, 2022 @ 7:23am

OREGON CITY, Ore.–This is the Fifth time serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 68 has appeared in court for sentencing.  He tortured and killed 6 women in the 80’s. He admitted to committing an additional murder.   Last Fall, the Oregon Supreme Court overturned Roger’s death sentence, saying his crimes no longer met the definition of aggravated murder, the only offense eligible for capital punishment in the state.  Clackamas County Court has his case again.  Juries chose the death penalty for Rogers four times.

Now Clackamas County Prosecutors say that Rogers should be sentenced under current law.  That makes only two options available:  Life without parole. Life with possible parole after 30 years. The prosecutors recommend the first option.  The judge could make a decision as early as today.

 

