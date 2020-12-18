      Weather Alert

Oregon And Washington To Receive 40% Fewer Vaccine Doses Than Expected

Dec 17, 2020 @ 4:41pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon and Washington next week will each receive 40% fewer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine than expected.

In a Facebook Live Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority said it expected to receive 40,950 doses next week from the federal government, but will now only receive 25,350 doses.

Meanwhile, Governor Jay Inslee reports Washington’s allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be cut by 40% next week.

Both states say the CDC has failed to give an explanation for the change.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Deaths, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed, 25K Claims Filed
Kinney Family At Center of North Portland Occupation Owns Another Home
Watch: Oregon Governor Kate Brown Gives COVID Update
Washington State Reduces COVID-19 Death Toll
FDA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine