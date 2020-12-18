Oregon And Washington To Receive 40% Fewer Vaccine Doses Than Expected
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon and Washington next week will each receive 40% fewer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine than expected.
In a Facebook Live Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority said it expected to receive 40,950 doses next week from the federal government, but will now only receive 25,350 doses.
Meanwhile, Governor Jay Inslee reports Washington’s allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be cut by 40% next week.
Both states say the CDC has failed to give an explanation for the change.