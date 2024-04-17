KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon Added 1,400 Non-Farm Payroll Jobs In March, Unemployment Rate Steady At 4.2 Percent

April 17, 2024 10:26AM PDT
Share
Oregon Added 1,400 Non-Farm Payroll Jobs In March, Unemployment Rate Steady At 4.2 Percent
Credit: MGN

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon added 1,400 non-farm payroll jobs in March.

The sectors with the most gains were professional and business services, which was up 2,400 jobs, government, which added 1,000 jobs, and wholesale trade, which increased by 600 jobs.

However, losses were seen in construction, down 2,300 jobs, retail trade dropped 600 jobs, and manufacturing decreased by 600 jobs.

The state’s unemployment rate last month was 4.2 percent.

That’s the same as February, but up from a record 3.4 percent last spring.

The national unemployment rate in March was 3.8 percent.

 

More about:
employment
jobs
Oregon

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Edges Closer To 7%, Rising To Highest Level Since Early March
2

Gun Supervisor For 'Rust' Movie Gets 18 Months In Prison For Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin On Set
3

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Rise To Highest Level In Two Months, But Layoffs Remain Low
4

Port Of Portland Announces Closure Of Terminal 6
5

Marvel Actor Jonathan Major Avoids Jail Time, Sentenced To Counseling For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend