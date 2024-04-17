Oregon Added 1,400 Non-Farm Payroll Jobs In March, Unemployment Rate Steady At 4.2 Percent

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon added 1,400 non-farm payroll jobs in March.

The sectors with the most gains were professional and business services, which was up 2,400 jobs, government, which added 1,000 jobs, and wholesale trade, which increased by 600 jobs.

However, losses were seen in construction, down 2,300 jobs, retail trade dropped 600 jobs, and manufacturing decreased by 600 jobs.

The state’s unemployment rate last month was 4.2 percent.

That’s the same as February, but up from a record 3.4 percent last spring.

The national unemployment rate in March was 3.8 percent.