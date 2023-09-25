KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oktoberfest, Oaks Park Style!

September 25, 2023 6:30AM PDT
Photo by Veronica Carter

Oaks Park is one of the oldest continually operating amusement parks in the country!   There’s no way a place that promotes fun is going to close up quietly each season.

Oktoberfest is the last big event for the park each year.  The rides may close down in the fall and winter but skating, the escape room,  and some other indoor events are still happening at Oaks Park.

Oktoberfest is a big deal in Oregon.  17% of Oregon’s population identifies as German.

Veronica Carter was at Oktoberfest this weekend and took some great pictures of people having a lot of fun:

Photo by Veronica Carter

 

Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
