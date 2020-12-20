OHA reports 1,153 COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 1 New Death
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,153 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The new numbers raise the state total number of cases to 102,930.
The agency says one more person has died of the illness, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,341.
According to the agency:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4) Benton (7), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (5), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Hood River (17), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (16), Klamath (50), Lake (4), Lane (61), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (6), Marion (203), Morrow (3), Multnomah (174), Polk (19), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (44), Union (3), Wasco (17), Washington (261), Yamhill (28).