OHA Offering Pharmacies Money For Administering COVID-19 Shots

Nov 29, 2021 @ 10:11am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Health Authority is offering to pay pharmacies $35 for each dose of COVID-19 vaccine they administer, with the intention to boost vaccination rates.

In addition, the Statesman Journal reports that the program – which launched this month – directly addresses staffing shortages at pharmacies, where growing workloads have resulted in long lines across the state.

In some cases, customers have reported having to wait two or three hours to pick up their prescriptions.

An Oregon Health Authority official says the state is offering to pay temporary pharmacists in order to bolster workforces.

