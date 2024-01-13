NW Natural Urges Gas Conservation Amidst Extreme Winter Conditions

Portland, Ore – NW Natural, the gas utility serving Oregon and SW Washington, is requesting customers to conserve gas usage due to record-breaking natural gas demand driven by severe winter temperatures. Complications from a regional storage facility in Washington are causing significant pressure issues on the Williams pipeline that serves the region.

The surge in gas usage is a result of the ongoing frigid temperatures, expected to persist into the following week. The increased demand poses a potential strain on utility systems, raising concerns about potential service impacts.

To mitigate potential issues, customers are urged to take precautionary measures. This includes lowering thermostats to a comfortable and safe level, minimizing hot water usage, and turning off non-essential appliances.

Kim Rush, Chief Operations Officer at NW Natural, emphasized that the gas system is operating at full capacity safely. Field teams are strategically positioned across the service area, ready to respond to customer needs. Rush expressed gratitude to customers, highlighting that even modest efforts to conserve can significantly impact the energy system during this extreme weather event.