NW Everett Street Reopens After Sinkhole Repairs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have completed repairs after a sinkhole closed Northwest Everett Street in the Pearl District for the past week.

The rupture on September 12th cracked a hole 8′ x 10′ wide and about 4′ deep in the pavement.

The city shut down the street between 12th and 11th Avenue while the Portland Bureau of Transportation made repairs to the sewer lines and road. The project was expected to take about two weeks, but it was completed a week early.

The Oven & Shaker restaurant at 1134 NW Everett Street worked with the city to move its outdoor dining space, which was undermined by the sinkhole.