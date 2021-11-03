      Weather Alert

November 2, 2021 Election Results

Nov 3, 2021 @ 7:05am

PORTLAND, Ore–  56 percent of voters said no in Clark County to body cams for sheriff’s deputies. That would have been funded by a sales tax. Ann McEnerny- Ogle has been re-elected as the Mayor of Vancouver   She edged out her opponent with more than 67 percent of the vote. In Battle Ground voter turner out was higher than expected. Adrian Cortes will start his third term as Mayor. With some 25 hundred votes left to count, Troy McCoy was well ahead of incumbent Brian Munson for city council position # 1 .

As of late last night The Battle Ground School District replacement levy was passing. Previously the district had problems getting voter support for money measures. In Washington and Multnomah  Counties voters said yes to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and a 122 million dollar bond measure. Some of that money would replace 2 fire stations. A food tax in Cannon Beach looks like it’s passing by a tiny margin. 5% would be added to tabs at restaurants. The city’s take would help fund a new City Hall and Police Station the fire district would have additional dollars to fund daily operating expenses.

TAGS
Battle Ground body cams Cortes food tax mayor race Ogle Public Safety schools tvfr Vancouver
Popular Posts
FDA Paves Way For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations In Young Kids
Former Spokane County Health Officer Claims He Was Fired Over Unpopular COVID Decisions
Oregon Hits COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone
FM News 101 KXL Exclusive: One-On-One With Portland's Mayor On Plan To Stop The Violence
FEMA Sending $25 Million To Oregon For Pandemic Recovery
Connect With Us Listen To Us On