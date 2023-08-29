KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise Diagnosed With Blood Cancer

August 29, 2023 10:18AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The second ranking House Republican says he has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

The 57-year-old Scalise says he’ll continue to serve in the House as he undergoes treatment.

He vowed to tackle the treatment with “strength and energy” and described the cancer as “very treatable.”

Scalise was among those wounded in 2017 when an attacker fired on lawmakers on a Virginia baseball field.

He endured long hospitalizations from being shot in the hip.

In offering their best wishes to him now, fellow lawmakers are recalling the determination and strength he showed in recovering from that attack.

