KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

NFL Hands Out Suspensions For Breaking League’s Gambling Policy

June 29, 2023 9:52AM PDT
Share
NFL Hands Out Suspensions For Breaking League’s Gambling Policy
Credit: MGN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends.

Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

“We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization,” the Titans said in a statement. “We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

More about:
gambling
NFL
suspensions

Popular Posts

1

Justice Department Accuses Minneapolis Police Of Rights Violations After George Floyd's Killing
2

Fed's Powell: More Rate Hikes Are Likely
3

Guardsman Indicted On Charges Of Disclosing Classified National Defense Information
4

Retail Sales Rose 0.3% In May
5

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 University Of Idaho Students