Newberg Schools Superintendent Is Fired

NEWBERG, Ore– In a 4-3 vote following Executive Session, the Newberg School Board fired Superintendent Dr. Joe Morelock. The firing came without cause. Firing the superintendent at this time in the school year means the district will be paying for the current superintendent and an interim superintendent at the same time, while the search starts for a permanent replacement . The school board will “give immediate written notice of termination in 10 days.”
The same four board members who voted to ban political signs and flags plus those same items in support of the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter, voted to fire Superintendent Morelock. School Board members Dan Brown, Brian Shannon, Renee Powell and Trever Dehart have also been named in a lawsuit filed by the Newberg Education Association . it aegues the ban violates First Amendment Rights guaranteeing free speech and the 14th amendment providing due process and equal protection on the law.