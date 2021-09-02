      Weather Alert

Newberg School Board Holds Onto Ban Of BLM And Pride Flags For Now

Sep 2, 2021 @ 8:01am

NEWBERG, Ore. — The Newberg School Board met on Wednesday night to make a decision on a controversial ban proposed last month that would keep Black Lives Matter and Pride flags from being flown at any school district buildings.  The proposal would also keep staff and teachers from wearing BLM and Pride clothing.

A decision was tabled, meaning nothing has changed for the time being.  While sparks flew during the virtual meeting, it was decided that further study was needed.

The ACLU and the teachers union have threatened to sue if the board imposes the ban.

TAGS
ACLU BLM flags Newberg Pride school board suit
