New COVID Origins Data Point To Raccoon Dogs In China Market

March 17, 2023 10:39AM PDT
BEIJING (AP) — The mystery to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic now has some new clues.

International scientists have found raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus in previously unavailable genetic data.

It came from samples collected in early 2020 at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China, shortly after the first human cases were detected in the city.

It could mean that the pandemic originated from animals, not one of the labs near the market.

But their analysis has not been reviewed for publication and other scientists say how the virus began sickening people remains to be determined.

