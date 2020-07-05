Neighbors With Hoses Help Fight Two House Fires In Vancouver
Vancouver, Wash. – We should learn soon if two house fires in Vancouver were caused by fireworks or not. Crews say both fires started on the outside of the homes. Neighbors with water hoses helped out before crews arrived at both fires. One fire was even completely put out by a neighbor with a garden hose. The first house fire was reported 4th of July night, just before 11pm on Northeast 104th place. The second house fire broke out less than two hours later, about 12:45am Sunday morning on Watson Avenue. Thankfully no one was hurt. Investigators are still working on what caused the fires.