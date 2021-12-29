      Weather Alert
Winter Weather Advisory In Place For Thursday Morning

Nearly 100 Gunshots Fired In NE Portland

Dec 29, 2021 @ 3:20pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s amazing that nobody was wounded when nearly 100 gunshots were fired on Tuesday night.

Police say a group of people appeared to be involved in an altercation at Northeast 108th and Weidler.  Many of them scattered when the shots began just before 9:45pm.

While there were no reported injuries, several vehicles in the parking lot of a restaurant were damaged by bullets.

Officers recovered nearly 100 cartridge casings from multiple calibers.

TAGS
Portland Shooting
Popular Posts
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Portland Area
Man Shot To Death In Tent In North Portland
Tim Eyman Facing Court-Ordered Sale Of Assets
Washington State Agrees to Record-Breaking Settlement Over Foster Care Abuse
Cold Weather Help For Homeless In Portland And Multnomah County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On