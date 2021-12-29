Nearly 100 Gunshots Fired In NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s amazing that nobody was wounded when nearly 100 gunshots were fired on Tuesday night.
Police say a group of people appeared to be involved in an altercation at Northeast 108th and Weidler. Many of them scattered when the shots began just before 9:45pm.
VIDEO: Nearly 100 gunshots were fired Tuesday night (12/28) at NE 108th & Weidler in #Portland where a group was apparently involved in altercation. pic.twitter.com/PZjjDfdvAj
— Jeremy Scott On The Radio (@greatscottradio) December 29, 2021
While there were no reported injuries, several vehicles in the parking lot of a restaurant were damaged by bullets.
Officers recovered nearly 100 cartridge casings from multiple calibers.