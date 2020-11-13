      Weather Alert
Wind Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands

Neah-Kah-Nie Sch. Dist.

Nov 13, 2020 @ 6:44am

Neah-Kah-Nie Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late More Info Here

Popular Posts
Marquise Love Sentenced In Attack on Adam Haner At Portland Riot
Oregon City Votes To Recall Mayor Dan Holladay
Biden Moves Forward Without Help From Trump's Intel Team
Elk Killed In Douglas County, Left To Waste
Clackamas County Announces They Are "On The Cusp" Of Two Week Pause