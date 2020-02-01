Navy To Test Drinking Water Near Base For Contamination
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – The Navy will test the drinking water of residents whose homes border Naval Base-Kitsap to determine whether there are dangerous levels of contamination from firefighting foam once used at Bangor.
The Kitsap Sun reports that if any homes in areas bordering the base are found to have what are commonly called PFAS in dangerous concentrations, they will receive bottled water indefinitely.
In a letter Friday to acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly, U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer and Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell requested more information about the Navy’s plan and asked the Navy to act with increased urgency.