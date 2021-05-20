Multnomah County To Apply For “Lower Risk” Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah County Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines announced Thursday that the county is ready to apply for lower risk, “It’s on track to be submitted tomorrow, with a plan to reopen at the low risk level on Friday, May 28th, heading into Memorial Day weekend.”
The county has met the state’s metric of 65 percent of eligible people to have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
And Dr. Vines says the required equity plan is also ready to go, “Going into low risk means, in particular, that restaurants and fitness centers can go to 50 percent indoor capacity. It also expands places like outdoor venues to higher occupancy. It’s a big step forward for our county.”
However, Dr. Vines also issued this warning “I just want to be clear. I fully expect us to continue to have cases, outbreaks.”
County Chair Deb Kafoury also announced that she plans to ask the Governor to waive the week-long waiting period for the county.
She says since the county already awaited an extra week to apply for lower risk, it’s ready to move immediately “Waiting a week would not make much of a difference.”
The Governor will announce if the county’s application has been accepted on Tuesday.