Multnomah County Chair Releases Ambulance Response Time Plan

Portland, Ore. — Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson has introduced a four-point plan aimed at addressing prolonged ambulance response times, signaling a significant step toward reforming emergency medical services in the county.

Since 2022, the county’s ambulance provider, American Medical Response (AMR), has consistently failed to meet the contractual ambulance response time requirements. Despite collaborative efforts between the Multnomah County Health Department and AMR to identify solutions within the existing Ambulance Service Plan, tangible progress has not been achieved. Proposed solutions included increasing hiring, introducing retention pay, subcontracting with external agencies, and fully staffing Basic Life Support ambulances for non-urgent calls.

However, AMR’s proposal involves a significant change in Advanced Life Support ambulance staffing, reducing the paramedic team from two to one paramedic and one Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). This proposed change could potentially shift financial burdens onto taxpayers, as it may necessitate increased responses from Portland’s and Gresham’s fire departments to 911 medical calls.

Chair Vega Pederson stressed the importance of transparency regarding any staffing changes that could impact public welfare, advocating for community understanding of the implications. She has initiated formal mediation with AMR to address these concerns and potentially collect accrued penalties for delayed response times, amounting to over $2 million since August.

In addition to mediation, Chair Vega Pederson is pushing for an immediate reopening of the Ambulance Service Plan, two years ahead of schedule, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of ambulance staffing, response times, and other critical elements of the county’s emergency medical response. She has also requested that the cities of Portland and Gresham review their fire department services to assess their capacity to accommodate AMR’s proposed staffing adjustments.

Recognizing the importance of maintaining high-quality care, Chair Vega Pederson emphasized the national standard of two paramedics responding to medical emergencies. However, due to the growing 911 call volume, fire agencies in Multnomah County were only able to respond to 75% of life-threatening calls in 2023. AMR’s proposed staffing change raises concerns about maintaining the established standard of care.

Chair Vega Pederson and the Health Department are advocating for a systemwide review to address the increased volume of 911 medical calls and emerging preventive interventions. This review will involve a reassessment of the Ambulance Service Plan, exploring potential systemic changes to enhance the county’s EMS capabilities.

To facilitate the review process, the Health Department is requesting funds to initiate an early review of the Ambulance Service Plan, which will involve Health Department staff and an external consultant with expertise in emergency medical service systems.

Chair Vega Pederson reiterated her commitment to resolving the crisis in a logical and transparent manner, prioritizing public health and interests in the process.