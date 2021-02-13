Multiple closures on Multnomah County Roads
The winter storm has sections of four Multnomah County Roads currently closed. Road Crews are plowing snow that is up to six feet high in the Corbett area.
Authorities are asking that you avoid driving in the Corbett area while crews work.
Other road closures include:
- Corbett Hill Road, a steep road that connects I-84 with the Historic Columbia River Highway
- NE Marine Drive from Sundial Road to Frontage Road (stalled vehicles on icy road with strong winds)
- NE 238th Drive from Arata Rd. to Glisan St. (ice on steep hill)
- NW Brooks Rd. from NW Skyline Blvd. to NW Kaiser Rd. (downed tree in power lines)