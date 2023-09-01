KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

More Than 85,000 Highchairs Recalled

September 1, 2023 10:06AM PDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, federal regulators say.

Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. and another 2,850 in Canada.

According to this week’s recall notice, the bolts securing the seat of the now-recalled highchairs can loosen and allow the seat to detach from its pedestal.

TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries like bruising or scratches.

Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact TOMY for a free repair kit.

