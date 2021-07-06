      Weather Alert

More Evacuations As Wildfire In Central Washington Grows

Jul 6, 2021 @ 9:47am

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in Central Washington has expanded to burn 7,900 acres of land and authorities have called for additional evacuations.

The “Batterman fire” near East Wenatchee started Sunday afternoon and was only 10 percent contained Monday. More local crews are heading to Douglas County to help in the effort, KOMO-TV reported.

Level three, “go now” evacuations have been expanded adding the North Side of Batterman Road to Rock Island Grade. Indian Camp is under level two, “be set,” evacuations, while Palisades is on level one, “get ready” evacuations.

“There are fires that become pretty significant but with all these resources coming in and a quick response from the local agencies and the state, we’re doing as much job as we can keeping them in check,” said Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Wittenburg.

