More Bird Flu Cases Confirmed In Washington State

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state agricultural officials say additional cases of bird flu have now been confirmed with the most recent in Whatcom and Okanogan counties.
The state Department of Agriculture said Friday that the cases were confirmed Thursday in non-commercial backyard flocks.
Flock owners contacted the state’s sick bird hotline to report an unusual number of sudden bird deaths and sickness.
The two flocks, one with 100 chickens and the other with 30 chickens ducks, and geese, are quarantined and the birds that haven’t died will be euthanized.
State officials say reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is a key way to protect domestic birds from bird flu.