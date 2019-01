Mother Nature is not done yet. That polar vortex is still gripping the Midwest and East Coast, affecting 80 million people with record breaking cold temperatures and wind chill factors.

It was minus 75 degrees in Northern Minnesota. Chicago saw record breaking cold too, as did Indiana. Firefighters were covered in ice as they battled a wildfire there. We also talked to our former KXL colleague and friend, James Derby who lives in Elkhart, Indiana.