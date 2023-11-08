KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Minnesota Supreme Court Dismisses ‘Insurrection Clause’ Challenge And Allows Former President Trump On Primary Ballot

November 8, 2023 3:44PM PST
Share
Minnesota Supreme Court Dismisses ‘Insurrection Clause’ Challenge And Allows Former President Trump On Primary Ballot
Former President Donald Trump acknowledges attendees after speaking at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court is refusing to bar former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot under the rarely used “insurrection” clause in the U.S. Constitution.

The court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit citing the Civil War-era provision that sought to prevent Trump from running for the White House again.

He is currently dominating the GOP presidential primary.

The court said in its ruling the decision applied only to the state’s primary and left open the possibility that plaintiffs could try again to knock Trump off the general election ballot in November.

More about:
former President Trump
Minnesota

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Vancouver
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Slips To 7.76% In First Drop After Climbing 7 Weeks In A Row
3

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Inch Higher, But Remain At Historically Healthy Levels
4

Judge In Trial Of 3 Washington Police Officers Allows A Breathing Expert To Testify Over Objections
5

Crypto-Crook Sam Bankman-Fried Got A Bit Of Jail Time For Stealing Coin