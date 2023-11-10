Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Banned From Final 3 Regular-Season Games Over Sign-Stealing Allegations

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant Connor Stalions, right, looks on during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 23, 2023. Stalions was suspended by the university last week and is at the center of a sign-stealing scheme that is being investigated by the NCAA. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Coach Jim Harbaugh has been banned from Michigan’s three remaining regular-season games by the Big Ten for a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked college football.

Harbaugh was disciplined by the conference less than 24 hours before the Wolverines play No. 9 Penn State on the road in their toughest matchup of the season.

His team has a shot to win a third straight Big Ten title and the school’s first national championship since 1997.

Michigan could seek a court order from a judge that would put the ban on hold.