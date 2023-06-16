KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Michael Jordan Selling Majority Ownership Stake In Charlotte Hornets

June 16, 2023 9:21AM PDT
Share
Michael Jordan Selling Majority Ownership Stake In Charlotte Hornets
Credit: MGN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday.

Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said.

Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019.

Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

More about:
Charlotte Hornets
Michael Jordan
Ownership

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Eases From 7-Month High To 6.71% This Week
2

Justice Department Accuses Minneapolis Police Of Rights Violations After George Floyd's Killing
3

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged For First Time In 15 Months, But Signals 2 More Potential Hikes
4

PROSECUTORS: The Weapons Expert In The Alec Baldwin Case Was Hungover On Set
5

Fox News Sends Tucker Carlson Cease-And-Desist Letter Over Twitter Series