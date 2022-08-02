      Weather Alert

Man Walking On Tracks Dies After Hit By Train In Salem

Aug 2, 2022 @ 2:38pm

SALEM, Ore. — A man walking along railroad tracks on Tuesday morning was hit by a Union Pacific train and died at the scene.

The crash happened at 14th Street SE and Hines Street SE just after 6:00am.

“The rail crew sounded the horn and attempted to stop the train, but could not avoid the collision,” Salem Police said.

The man has not yet been identified.

The area was shut down for about four hours.

TAGS
Fatal Crash Salem traffic fatality train Union Pacific
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Cooling Centers Open Longer During Weeklong Heat Wave
In Rare Contact, US Offers Russia Deal For Griner, Whelan
Police Believe Vancouver House Party Shooting Was Gang-Related
Woman Dead After Shooting In Salem Identified
Connect With Us Listen To Us On