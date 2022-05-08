Man Stabbed on I-84 Overpass; Suspect Arrested

PORTLAND, ORE – A man was stabbed and attacked with a hammer on the I-84 overpass Saturday evening. Portland Police Officers arrived on scene in the area of Southeast Grand Avenue at around 5:15pm and located a male victim laying in a pool of blood with multiple cuts and stab wounds.
Paramedics arrived soon after and transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
Officers contacted security at the nearby Convention Center and gave them the suspect description. Security located the suspect and communicated the location at the east end of the building. Officers went to that location and apprehended the suspect and arrested, 28-year-old, Luke Joel Andrade.
Andrade was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Menacing Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Assault. He is now booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center.