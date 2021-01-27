Man Sentenced For Fake Prescriptions
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man who fraudulently obtained and sold 2,400 oxycodone pills has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 36-year-old Chase Conway would send women into Portland-area pharmacies with the fake prescriptions, obtaining up to 180 pills at a time, according to prosecutors.
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration tracked Conway’s car in fall 2018, and found he had been using the DEA registration numbers of multiple medical doctors without their knowledge, according to Kemp Strickland, an assistant U.S. attorney.
Conway’s lawyer Robert Hamilton said his client was driven by a long-term addiction to opiates and methamphetamine.