Man injured after early morning Shooting in Argay Terrace Neighborhood
A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood.
Police just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a report a person shot near Northeast Failing Street and Northeast 141st Drive.
Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital and is being treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
The suspect left the scene before police were called.