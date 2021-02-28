      Weather Alert

Man injured after early morning Shooting in Argay Terrace Neighborhood

Feb 28, 2021 @ 7:27am

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood.

Police just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a report a person shot near Northeast Failing Street and Northeast 141st Drive.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital and is being treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspect left the scene before police were called.

 

Popular Posts
Nearly All Power Restored From Storm-Related Outages
How is Sheila Jackson-Lee pushing to trample your 2nd amendment rights?
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Conference of Small Northwest Colleges Cleared For Indoor Athletic Events
Man Killed After Being Hit By Several Vehicles On I-5 In Ridgefield