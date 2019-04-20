Man Hijacks C-Tran Bus

Vancouver, Wash. — A wild ride on a C-Tran bus comes to an end in the middle of the Glenn Jackson Bridge.

Vancouver Police say just after 6:00 p.m. Friday, 31-year-old Anthony Lybeck boarded a C-Tran bus near NE Covington Rd. and NE. Fourth Plain Blvd. He told the driver he had a gun and demanded to be taken to Portland. The bus had passengers on board at that time but a some point the driver was able to stop the bus and let the passengers off.

The driver continued towards Portland on I-205 South where officers were able to deploy spike strips in an attempt to stop the bus. That did not work but because there was heavy traffic on the Glenn Jackson Bridge at the time, officers were able to get in front of the bus and stop it.

The driver was safely removed and Lybeck was taken into custody without incident. No gun was ever found and no one was injured.