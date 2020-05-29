Man Brandishing Knife Shot Dead By Washington County Deputies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man late Thursday night at the West Slope Terrace Apartments on Southwest Canyon Lane.
Deputies were responding to calls of a domestic disturbance around 10:30pm after neighbors reported yelling coming from one of the apartments. As they contacted the man and attempted to arrest him, deputies say he brandished a knife. He was shot during a struggle for the weapon.
Efforts to save the man’s life were not successful. His name and that of the deputies involved have not been released.