Man Brandishing Knife Shot Dead By Washington County Deputies

May 29, 2020 @ 6:25am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man late Thursday night at the West Slope Terrace Apartments on Southwest Canyon Lane.

Deputies were responding to calls of a domestic disturbance around 10:30pm after neighbors reported yelling coming from one of the apartments.  As they contacted the man and attempted to arrest him, deputies say he brandished a knife.   He was shot during a struggle for the weapon.

Efforts to save the man’s life were not successful.  His name and that of the deputies involved have not been released.

