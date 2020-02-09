Man Arrested For Shooting at Forest Grove Car Dealership
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A man fired a gun at a Forest Grove car dealership and took off on Saturday morning. Police say Jose Galvan Nevarez fired a bullet at a vehicle that was occupied by an employee at Doherty Ford on Pacific Avenue.
Nevarez was caught nearby with a bolt action rifle and several rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.
Investigators say the man came in for a test drive yesterday, but it’s not clear why he came back with a gun. There were no injuries.