Man Arrested For October Shooting

Portland, Or. – A 24 year old man will be arraigned today on attempted aggravated murder charges in connection with a shooting outside the Rodeway Inn on Hayden Island last fall. The US Marshall’s Office arrested Christopher Jacobo on Friday at a home in SE Portland. Police believe he was involved in the October 11th shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound. The victim survived his injuries.

Another suspect, 35 year old Christopher Irvin was arrested in November. He faces a number of charges including parole violation, robbery and possession of a stolen car.