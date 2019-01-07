Man Arrested For October Shooting
By Pat Boyle
|
Jan 7, 2019 @ 8:29 AM

Portland, Or. – A 24 year old man will be arraigned today on attempted aggravated murder charges in connection with a shooting outside the Rodeway Inn on Hayden Island last fall. The US Marshall’s Office arrested Christopher Jacobo on Friday at a home in SE Portland. Police believe he was involved in the October 11th shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound. The victim survived his injuries.

Another suspect, 35 year old Christopher Irvin was arrested in November. He faces a number of charges including parole violation, robbery and possession of a stolen car.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fiery Crash Kills Two On Newberg-Dundee Bypass Hearing to Determine if Youth is Tried as Adult Set for July Environmental Groups Withdraw from Oregon Wolf Plan Talks Pothole Covered Streets In S.E Portland Get Gravel Traffic Deaths Drop In Portland In 2018 Black Ice Reported; Several Schools On Two Hours Late Opening
Comments