Man Arrested For Firing Gunshots During Argument

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of firing a gun into the air during an argument in Northeast Portland has been arrested.
Police say 19-year-old Antonio Hall fired several rounds at Northeast 57th and Glisan on July 1st.
He was arrested on Friday morning less than a block away during the execution of a search warrant.
Hall is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Loaded Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm and an outstanding felony warrant for another matter.
Nobody was injured by the bullets.