      Weather Alert

Man Arrested For Firing Gunshots During Argument

Jul 22, 2022 @ 3:29pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of firing a gun into the air during an argument in Northeast Portland has been arrested.

Police say 19-year-old Antonio Hall fired several rounds at Northeast 57th and Glisan on July 1st.

He was arrested on Friday morning less than a block away during the execution of a search warrant.

Hall is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Loaded Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm and an outstanding felony warrant for another matter.

Nobody was injured by the bullets.

TAGS
Antonio Hall Portland Shooting
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Patriot Prayer Founder In Cider Riot Brawl
Steve Bannon Convicted Of Contempt For Defying Jan. 6th Subpoena
Two Men Dead In Vancouver Murder-Suicide Identified
Body Of Missing Portland Hiker Found In Sandy River
Connect With Us Listen To Us On