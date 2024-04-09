Man Arrested After Several Drive-By Shootings In Clark County

Vancouver, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to reports of gunfire in multiple locations during the early hours of April 9th, 2024.

At around 1:41 am, deputies arrived at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 9711 NE Saint Johns Road after reports of shots heard. Numerous 9mm bullet casings were found in the church’s parking lot, along with damage to the building from gunfire.

Shortly afterward, at 1:57 am, multiple 911 callers reported shots heard near NW 99th Street and NW 9th Avenue. Deputies found 17 bullet casings at the Kessid Columbia Church at 907 NW 99th Street, with damage observed to the church’s windows and an unoccupied Kia SUV parked in the lot.

While investigating the damage at the Seventh Day Adventist church, deputies heard more gunfire coming from the west at 2:03 am. They observed a blue SUV driving recklessly, which they later identified as a Toyota Highlander registered to an address in Felida.

Subsequent investigations led deputies to the residence of the vehicle’s owner, where they encountered an adult female who indicated her son, Aleksey Suturin, should have been present but was not. Suspicion fell on Suturin as a suspect in the shootings.

At 3:29 am, deputies heard another gunshot near Columbia River High School, where they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the windshield.

Deputies later spotted the suspect’s vehicle near his residence at 3:36 am. The vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit that ended on Interstate 5 after deputies spiked its tires. Suturin attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended without further incident.

Suturin, identified as a 23-year-old from Vancouver, WA, was found wearing body armor and carrying several 9mm pistol magazines. A handgun and loose rounds were discovered in his vehicle.

Suturin was booked into the Clark County Jail on multiple charges, including Drive-By Shooting, Malicious Mischief, Attempt to Elude, and Reckless Driving.

The incident resulted in damage to at least two churches and two vehicles. The investigation remains ongoing under the supervision of the CCSO Major Crimes Unit.