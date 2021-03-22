      Weather Alert

Main Terminal Makeover At PDX

Mar 22, 2021 @ 10:43am

PORTLAND, Ore.– A lighter brighter main terminal is the objective of a major remodel at the Portland Airport.  The two year scope of changes involves 20 different projects wearing a price tag of 2 Billion dollars.

Passengers will notice the shopping and eating area by the clock tower is closed. The post security hallway called the concourse connector was closed in January. Travelers will still be able to shop and eat near their boarding gates.  The project should be complete in late 2023. The original terminal at the airport was built in the early 1950’s.

