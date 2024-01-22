KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Macy’s Rejects $5.8 Billion Takeover Bid From Arkhouse Management, Brigade Capital Management

January 22, 2024 10:48AM PST
(Associated Press) – Macy’s is rejecting a $5.8 billion takeover offer from investment firms Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, saying they didn’t provide a viable financing plan.

Arkhouse and Brigade offered $21 per share for the stock they don’t already own.

The department store chain also said there was a lack of compelling value in the non-binding proposal.

The move comes a week after Macy’s announced job cuts and store closures.

