Local College May Help Solve COVID-Caused Health Worker Shortage
Clackamas Community College is offering a new health care career certificate program this summer. The program consists of a four-class certificate meant to introduce students to various health care jobs and allow them prepare for entry-level careers in an industry that has been pushed to the breaking point by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Associate Dean Shalee Hodgson.
Hodgson notes that Oregon is one of the states that is trying to cope with a shortage of health care workers, and colleagues in the field have asked her if the college can send more students their way.
The classes are medical terminology; communications and ethical practices in health care settings; human relations; and communication skills or English composition. Students will learn medical office administrative services and clinical duties, such as patient intake as well as routine diagnostic and recording procedures.
Clackamas Community College references a labor market analysis, which shows the job outlook is strong in the health care industry. They also say that patient representatives earn on average $38,638 a year, medical receptionists earn $32,676 and medical secretaries earn $43,698.
For more information on the program, go to the Clackamas Community College website.