Lions Club Christmas Tree Recycling Plus Other Locations

PORTLAND, Ore–The Portland Legacy Lions Club will host its annual Christmas Tree (wreaths and tree stands too!) Recycling Fundraiser on January 8, 2022 to benefit its neighbors who need access to sight and hearing assistance. 100% of the donation supports sight and hearing care (eyeglasses, hearing aids, exams, surgeries) for people in need in the NW neighborhood in partnership with the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation (OLSHF).
ONE DAY ONLY: January 8th, 2022 from 9AM to 3PM
Drop Off Location: Good Samaritan Parking Lot at the corner of NW 23rd Avenue & NW Northrup Street
$7 donation for drop off or $22 donation for pick up
Please contact us to schedule a pick up: [email protected] or (971) 258-0649.
Learn more about our community projects at https://portlandlegacylions.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/legacylionsclub/.
About OLSHF & the Lions of Oregon
The Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation (OLSHF) serves communities statewide. We are driven by a promise made to American author and deaf blind activist Helen Keller. In 1925, at an International Lions Convention, she challenged Lions to focus on preventable sight and hearing issues as their primary mission. Since our formation in 1959, we have endeavored to uphold this promise by creating programs in response to the need for sight and hearing assistance. We have built upon the promise made to Helen Keller by creating a continuum of care for people who lack access to vision and hearing services.
In partnership with the Lions Clubs of Oregon and community organizations, we serve people through critical sight saving surgeries and treatments; manufacturing new eyeglasses; helping people who can’t afford eyeglasses and hearing aids, and creating the most efficient and effective school vision screening program in the US. Our statewide programs serve children to the elderly, giving them much needed access to optical and hearing services. OLSHF’s 20/20 Vision School Vision Screening Program is slated to provide state-of-the-art, safe and equitable vision screening to 200,000 or more Oregon students this coming school year with referrals for underserved student families for low cost/no cost vision exams and eyeglasses. Learn more at www.olshf.org or www.facebook.com/
MD-36 Lions: Lions of Oregon & Northern California are a part of an international network of 1.4 million men and women in 200 countries and geographic areas who work together to answer the needs that challenge communities around the world. Lions are best known for working to end preventable blindness, the giving of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the needy and local service projects. http://www.md36lionsclubs.org/
About Lions Clubs International:
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Our 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs provide humanitarian service in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthened communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
METRO ADVICE CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING
CURBSIDE yard Debris Collection programs tree preparation requirements may vary plus associated fees . this should be available through greater Portland. Details available by calling your local waste and recycling office, or ask Metro 503-234-3000 or your garbage hauler. Find a pickup service using Metro’s online database. if groups are no longer providing disposal services, you can either take your tree to a yard debris processing facility or use your home yard debris collection service.
Prep For Christmas Tree Home Debris Recycling
Other Tree Recycling Locations
Northwest Fly fishing Outfitters 10910 NE Halsey Portland and the old West Linn Fire station 6000 Failing Street next to the Royal Treatment Fly Fishing Shop, January 8-15 9:00 – 4:00 Cost $10.
Boy and Girl Scout Troops . Check local scout chapters for locations Cost around $10