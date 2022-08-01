Linking Young People to Solutions For Labor Shortage, Supply Chain Crisis

Across the Pacific Northwest: businesses need more skilled, trained workers. At the same time, young people need good careers. A local non profit is trying to help solve both issues.
Marissa Spires recently went on a field trip with iUrban Teen. Teens were challenges to think about ways to solve the nation’s supply chain crisis. “Let your curiosity take you somewhere,” she said. She’s now a paid intern, and has participated in the group’s student activities for about seven years. And says it’s gotten her ready, not just for college, but for life. “We need opportunities like this. For scholarships, it’s been useful in so many ways. It’s improved my skills a lot.”
Deena Pierott founded iUrban Teen, which focuses on helping minority and low opportunity youth, giving them education and exposure to industries they can work in. She tells our news partner KGW, “I’ve seen the disparities in education in our youth. “We want to make them aware of what these opportunities are, the infinite possibilities.”
Programs offered this summer and fall include classes and outings, all free to young people, on subjects like writing, computer coding, engineering, manufacturing and natural sciences.
Spires is headed to college, but says she’s going to keep helping iUrban Teen, including with its upcoming Give More 24 fundraiser.