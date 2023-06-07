KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Legendary Pianist George Winston Dead At 73

June 7, 2023 10:10AM PDT
Share
Legendary Pianist George Winston Dead At 73
FILE – George Winston makes an adjustment on his piano during a sound check before his performance at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2004. Winston, the Grammy-winning pianist who blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December,” died Sunday, June 4, 2023, after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 73. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning pianist George Winston has died.

Winston blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December.”

According to an announcement on his web site, confirmed by a spokesman, Winston died Sunday after a 10-year battle with cancer.

He was 73.

Winston released more than a dozen solo piano albums, along with soundtracks for the TV miniseries “This Is America, Charlie Brown” and for “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which featured Meryl Streep’s narration of the children’s classic.

His 1995 release “Forest” won a Grammy for best New Age recording.

More about:
George Winston
piano

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs To 6.79% This Week, Highest Level Since November
2

Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of 2 Out Of 3 Counts Of Rape In Retrial
3

Beaverton School District Teacher Accused Of Drinking Alcohol During Class.
4

Lawyers For Former President Trump Meet With Justice Department Officials
5

Bills' Hamlin Participates In Team Drills For First Time This Offseason