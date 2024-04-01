KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Legacy Health And Regence BlueCross BlueShield Reach Agreement

March 31, 2024 8:34PM PDT
Share
Legacy Health And Regence BlueCross BlueShield Reach Agreement
Photo via Legacy Health

Portland, Ore. — Legacy Health has announced a new contract agreement with Regence BlueCross BlueShield, ensuring that Legacy’s providers and facilities will remain in-network for Regence and other BlueCross BlueShield members.

Merrin Permut, Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer at Legacy Health, expressed satisfaction with the agreement, stating, “We are very happy that our patients will continue to see their trusted providers and receive services at our hospitals without interruption.”

Permut also extended gratitude to patients and communities for their patience during the negotiation process and acknowledged the commitment of caregivers in supporting patients throughout the situation.

There will be no disruption to care as a result of the agreement. Patients with scheduled appointments are advised to attend as planned. For those who had previously canceled appointments due to uncertainty surrounding the Regence negotiations, Legacy Health encourages them to contact the facility to reschedule their appointments.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs Back To Nearly 7% After Two-Week Slide
2

President Of Plaid Pantry Wants To Change Oregon's Bottle Bill
3

Republicans Threaten To Hold Attorney General Garland In Contempt Over President Biden Documents Case
4

Judge Clears Way For Former President Trump To Appeal Ruling Keeping Fani Willis On Georgia 2020 Election Case
5

February Home Sales Hit Strongest Pace In A Year As Mortgage Rates Ease And More Houses Hit Market