Legacy Health And Regence BlueCross BlueShield Reach Agreement

Portland, Ore. — Legacy Health has announced a new contract agreement with Regence BlueCross BlueShield, ensuring that Legacy’s providers and facilities will remain in-network for Regence and other BlueCross BlueShield members.

Merrin Permut, Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer at Legacy Health, expressed satisfaction with the agreement, stating, “We are very happy that our patients will continue to see their trusted providers and receive services at our hospitals without interruption.”

Permut also extended gratitude to patients and communities for their patience during the negotiation process and acknowledged the commitment of caregivers in supporting patients throughout the situation.

There will be no disruption to care as a result of the agreement. Patients with scheduled appointments are advised to attend as planned. For those who had previously canceled appointments due to uncertainty surrounding the Regence negotiations, Legacy Health encourages them to contact the facility to reschedule their appointments.