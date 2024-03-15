KXL Reporter In A Film At The Oregon Short Film Festival

This weekend is the Oregon Short Film festival at the Clinton Street theater showcasing the work of independent filmmakers in the Pacific Northwest and around the country.

KXL’s own James Shippy is one of the performers in Surprised To See Me. He talked to his friend, who’s the director and writer, Andy Rossi, who’s work is inspired by Quentin Tarantino.

Originally from Chicago, Andy has lived in LA for a number of years and comes from a comedy improv background, where his wheelhouse is making Dark Comedies, usually set against the backdrop of crime caper.

Oregon Short Film Festival

Sunday March 17, 2024

Venue: Clinton Street Theatre, 2522 SE Clinton St., Portland, OR 97202

Awards Presentation: 3pmPST

Screening: 6pmPST