KXL Reporter In A Film At The Oregon Short Film Festival
March 15, 2024 9:04AM PDT
This weekend is the Oregon Short Film festival at the Clinton Street theater showcasing the work of independent filmmakers in the Pacific Northwest and around the country.
KXL’s own James Shippy is one of the performers in Surprised To See Me. He talked to his friend, who’s the director and writer, Andy Rossi, who’s work is inspired by Quentin Tarantino.
Originally from Chicago, Andy has lived in LA for a number of years and comes from a comedy improv background, where his wheelhouse is making Dark Comedies, usually set against the backdrop of crime caper.
Oregon Short Film Festival
Sunday March 17, 2024
Venue: Clinton Street Theatre, 2522 SE Clinton St., Portland, OR 97202
Awards Presentation: 3pmPST
Screening: 6pmPST
A special discount for a few remaining tickets are available for $9 TOTAL to attend the festival. Just use promo code “cstpdx9” before selecting the amount of tickets you would like to purchase. If you want to check out any of Andy’s other work his full length film Dead Body, which can be described as a modern day Weekend at Bernies, can be viewed on TUBI.