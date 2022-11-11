Kevin Conroy, A Defining Voice Of Batman, Dies At 66

FILE - Kevin Conroy participates during a Q&A panel at Wizard World on Aug. 24, 2019, in Chicago. Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely voice on the “Batman: The Animated Series" was for many Batman fans the definite sound of the Caped Crusader, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 66. Warner Bros., which produced the series, announced Friday. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Kevin Conroy has died at 66.

The prolific voice actor’s gravely delivery on the “Batman: The Animated Series” was for many Batman fans the definite sound of the Caped Crusader.

Warner Bros. announced Friday that Conroy died Thursday after a battle with cancer.

Conroy was the voice of Batman on the acclaimed animated series that ran from 1992-1996, often acting opposite Mark Hamill’s Joker.

Conroy continued on as the almost exclusive animated voice of Batman, including some 15 films, 400 episodes of television and two dozen videogames.

In the eight-decade history of Batman, no one played the Dark Knight more.