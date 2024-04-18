KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Kennedy Family Makes ‘Crystal Clear’ Its President Biden Endorsement In Attempt To Deflate RFK Jr.’s Candidacy

April 18, 2024 12:33PM PDT
Share
Kennedy Family Makes ‘Crystal Clear’ Its President Biden Endorsement In Attempt To Deflate RFK Jr.’s Candidacy
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Thursday, April 18, 2024, with members of the Kennedy family. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden has accepted endorsements from at least 15 members of the Kennedy political family.

The Kennedy family backing came during a campaign stop Thursday in Philadelphia as the Democratic incumbent aims to undermine Republican Donald Trump and marginalize the candidacy of independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The decision to highlight the Kennedy family endorsement with Election Day more than six months away is an indication of how seriously Biden’s team is taking the threat of a long-shot candidate using the Kennedy name to siphon support.

RFK Jr.’s sister Kerry delivered the endorsements by calling Biden her hero.

RFK Jr. writes on social media his campaign is about “healing America.”

More about:
Kennedy
President Biden
RFK Jr. President

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs About 7% To Highest Level Since Late November
2

Gun Supervisor For 'Rust' Movie Gets 18 Months In Prison For Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin On Set
3

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Rise To Highest Level In Two Months, But Layoffs Remain Low
4

Port Of Portland Announces Closure Of Terminal 6
5

Marvel Actor Jonathan Major Avoids Jail Time, Sentenced To Counseling For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend