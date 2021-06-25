Keep Pets Out Of Emergency Hospitals From Heat Related Issues

PORTLAND, Ore–Heat Stroke is the number one thing that will send your pet to an emergency hospital. Dove Lewis Animal Emergency Hospital says symptoms are heavy panting, becoming lethargic, becoming very hot, vomiting, or loose bowel movements. Pets can also become so weak they can’t standup or walk.
If you think your pet is in trouble, you should contact your vet or a pet emergency hospital for guidance. Dove Lewis will have extra employees working through all days of the triple digit heat wave.