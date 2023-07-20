KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Jury Awards Florida Girl Burned By McDonald’s Chicken McNugget $800,000 In Damages

July 20, 2023 1:59PM PDT
Share
Jury Awards Florida Girl Burned By McDonald’s Chicken McNugget $800,000 In Damages
Credit: MGN

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to a little girl who received second-degree burns when a hot Chicken McNugget fell on her leg as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Lawyers for Olivia Caraballo’s family were seeking $15 million in damages.

Jurors reached their verdict after deliberating for less than two hours on Wednesday.

The child was 4 when the McNugget fell onto her thigh and got caught between her skin and the seatbelt as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru.

A separate jury in May found McDonald’s USA and its franchise operator, Upchurch Foods, liable for her injuries.

More about:
lawsuit
McDonalds
McNugget

Popular Posts

1

Elton John Testifies In Kevin Spacey Trial
2

Americans Bump Up Spending In June As Inflation Eases In A Strong Jobs Market
3

Basketball Star Giving Back to NW Kids Through "DREAM" Project
4

JUDGE: Microsoft Can Move Ahead With Record $69 Billion Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard
5

Six Siegfried & Roy Tigers Have A New Lifetime Home In Oregon.